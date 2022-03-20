How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channel is not available on YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

