How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Boston, Baltimore, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox take on the Orioles after Verdugo's 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (18-27, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-23, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -201, Orioles +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles after Alex Verdugo had four hits against the White Sox on Thursday.

Boston is 21-23 overall and 10-10 in home games. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Baltimore has an 18-27 record overall and a 6-16 record on the road. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.82.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .600. J.D. Martinez is 21-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with seven home runs while slugging .387. Rougned Odor is 11-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)