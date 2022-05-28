How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Doubleheader Live Online on May 28, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the games are streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the games are streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (19-27, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-24, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -154, Orioles +132; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a five-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 21-24 overall and 10-11 at home. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 43 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Baltimore is 19-27 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Orioles have a 13-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 18 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 20-for-36 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .325 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)