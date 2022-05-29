MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Orioles meet the Red Sox with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (20-28, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-25, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (3-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -191, Orioles +162; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 2-1 in a five-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 22-25 overall and 11-12 at home. The Red Sox are 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Baltimore is 20-28 overall and 8-17 in road games. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.88.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 17 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .376 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 17-for-46 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .291 batting average to rank second on the Orioles, and has 11 doubles and five home runs. Rougned Odor is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .334 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)