How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles Monday

Baltimore Orioles (20-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-25, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Orioles +146; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Boston has gone 12-12 in home games and 23-25 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Baltimore has a 20-29 record overall and an 8-18 record on the road. The Orioles are 12-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 11 home runs, 10 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .345 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 16-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Trey Mancini is sixth on the Orioles with a .298 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI. Ramon Urias is 12-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .332 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)