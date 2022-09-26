How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five games in a row.

Boston has a 72-80 record overall and a 37-37 record in home games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Baltimore has a 79-73 record overall and a 35-39 record in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Monday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 37 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 71 RBI for the Red Sox. Reese McGuire is 6-for-18 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 29 home runs while slugging .449. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)