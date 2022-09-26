 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five games in a row.

Boston has a 72-80 record overall and a 37-37 record in home games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Baltimore has a 79-73 record overall and a 35-39 record in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Monday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 37 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 71 RBI for the Red Sox. Reese McGuire is 6-for-18 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 29 home runs while slugging .449. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

