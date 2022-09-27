 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of six in a row.

Boston has gone 37-38 in home games and 72-81 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has an 80-73 record overall and a 36-39 record on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 40 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 9-for-32 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks third on the Orioles with a .262 batting average, and has 31 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (neck), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

