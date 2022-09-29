How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (80-75, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-81, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston has a 39-38 record at home and a 74-81 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the AL.

Baltimore is 80-75 overall and 36-41 on the road. The Orioles are 50-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts ranks fourth on the Red Sox with a .309 batting average, and has 38 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI. Rafael Devers is 14-for-37 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-36 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)