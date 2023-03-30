How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Spring 2023 Opening Day Live for Free Online

The Red Sox and Orioles will start their seasons off with an American League East showdown. On Thursday, March 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET, the Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles in the first day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Our top pick is with DIRECTV STREAM's five-day free trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you live in Bean Town or the Charm City, you can absolutely stream the game with DIRECTV STREAM. In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long on a live TV streaming service.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM's five-day free trial. In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market for the two clubs, you definitely can stream the game on MLB.TV. The only games that are not available on the streamer are those broadcast on national networks or in your local market. So, as long as you’re not in Boston or Baltimore, you can check out the game with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either MASN2 or NESEN, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on Hulu + Live TV?

No, you can’t use Hulu + Live TV to stream the game, because neither of the regional sports networks carrying the game are available on the service.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on YouTube TV?

Nope. MASN 2 and NESN aren’t carried on the service, so you will have to stream the game elsewhere.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer MASN2 for fans living in the Baltimore region, but it does carry NESN. So, if you live in Red Sox territory, you can check out the game on the sports-focused live streamer.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day on NESN 360?

Yes, you can. Last summer, NESN launched its own direct-to-consumer streaming platform that would broadcast all Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. The service is only available to customers in the normal Red Sox media market, but if that’s you, you can sign up at NESN 360 and stream the Sox vs. O’s this afternoon.

