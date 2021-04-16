How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago and NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, while in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch it with AT&T TV, where you can stream Red Sox and White Sox games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
