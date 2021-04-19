How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Streaming Online on April 19, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, while in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.