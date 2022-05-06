How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (10-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-16, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, White Sox +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston is 10-16 overall and 4-6 at home. The Red Sox are 4-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 7-6 in home games and 10-13 overall. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .355.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-31 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has three home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .312 for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 10-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)