How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox play the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (10-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-16, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.48 ERA, .93 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-4, 7.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Boston has a 4-6 record in home games and a 10-16 record overall. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .347.

Chicago has a 7-6 record in home games and a 10-13 record overall. The White Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with four home runs while slugging .459. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 10-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)