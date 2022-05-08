MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston and Chicago the game is streaming on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Originals, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Peacock, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (11-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-17, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -146, White Sox +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has gone 4-7 at home and 10-17 overall. The Red Sox have a 4-12 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 7-6 in home games and 11-13 overall. The White Sox are 3-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .347 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Rafael Devers is 14-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has a .321 batting average to rank second on the White Sox, and has five doubles and three home runs. Jose Abreu is 11-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)