MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds.

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Reds attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds (17-31, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-27, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -209, Reds +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Reds won the first, 2-1.

Boston is 23-27 overall and 12-14 at home. The Red Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has an 8-19 record on the road and a 17-31 record overall. The Reds are 13-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 11 home runs while slugging .605. Trevor Story is 7-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has eight home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .233 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 9-for-21 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .306 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Naquin: day-to-day (quadricep), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)