How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.



Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (48-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (48-48, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -110, Guardians -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians looking to break their three-game home slide.

Boston has a 23-23 record in home games and a 48-48 record overall. The Red Sox have a 35-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 23-27 record in road games and a 48-46 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 19 home runs while slugging .573. Amed Rosario is 18-for-40 with six doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 1-9, .211 batting average, 8.90 ERA, outscored by 63 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .290 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)