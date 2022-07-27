MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians (49-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-49, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -133, Guardians +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Boston is 49-49 overall and 24-24 at home. The Red Sox have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-28 record in road games and a 49-47 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has seven home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .317 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 8-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .207 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 60 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .295 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)