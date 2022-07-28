How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Guardians face the Red Sox leading series 2-1

Cleveland Guardians (50-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-50, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (7-6, 3.11 ERA, .98 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Red Sox -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 49-50 overall and 24-25 at home. The Red Sox have a 35-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has gone 25-28 in road games and 50-47 overall. The Guardians are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-28 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 19 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-45 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .216 batting average, 8.70 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .308 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)