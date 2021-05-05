How to Watch Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last six games. Tigers: Casey Mize (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) and Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Red Sox are 9-8 in home games in 2020. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .425.

The Tigers have gone 4-13 away from home. Detroit has slugged .340, last in the majors. Wilson Ramos leads the club with a .457 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-7. Nick Pivetta recorded his fourth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Michael Fulmer took his second loss for Detroit.