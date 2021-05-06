How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN
- Stream: Watch with
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Detroit will meet on Thursday. Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) and Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Red Sox are 9-9 in home games in 2020. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with a mark of .427.
The Tigers are 5-13 in road games. Detroit has slugged .341, last in the league. Wilson Ramos leads the team with a .457 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.
The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Gregory Soto notched his second victory and Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. Garrett Whitlock took his first loss for Boston.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-