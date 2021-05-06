 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Detroit will meet on Thursday. Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) and Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Red Sox are 9-9 in home games in 2020. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with a mark of .427.

The Tigers are 5-13 in road games. Detroit has slugged .341, last in the league. Wilson Ramos leads the team with a .457 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Gregory Soto notched his second victory and Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Detroit. Garrett Whitlock took his first loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.