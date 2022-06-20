How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox open 3-game series against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (26-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (36-31, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -188, Tigers +160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 17-16 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Red Sox have a 26-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has gone 9-18 on the road and 26-40 overall. The Tigers have a 10-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 20 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .337 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 10-for-30 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)