How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (26-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-31, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Boston has an 18-16 record at home and a 37-31 record overall. The Red Sox are 27-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 26-41 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Tigers have gone 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 8-for-29 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)