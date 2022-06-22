MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

Detroit Tigers (26-42, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-31, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Boston has a 38-31 record overall and a 19-16 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 28-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit is 26-42 overall and 9-20 in road games. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera ranks sixth on the Tigers with a .300 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI. Javier Baez is 9-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .260 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)