How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -136, Astros +117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Framber Valdez. Valdez threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 17-14 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .321.

The Astros are 14-13 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .403.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-1. Framber Valdez earned his second victory and Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Houston. Martin Perez took his third loss for Boston.