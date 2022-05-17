How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NESN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

This Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros game won't be available on MLB.TV since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox face the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (23-13, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-21, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -109, Astros -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has a 5-9 record in home games and a 14-21 record overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .359.

Houston has a 23-13 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. The Astros have a 13-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 13 doubles and six home runs while hitting .322 for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 6-for-38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez is second on the Astros with 14 extra base hits (three doubles and 11 home runs). Jose Altuve is 12-for-37 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: day-to-day (leg), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)