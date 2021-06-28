How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -154, Royals +133; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 23-17 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Royals have gone 15-24 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .383 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .510 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Minor secured his sixth victory and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Nathan Eovaldi took his fourth loss for Boston.