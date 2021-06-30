MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -163, Royals +142; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Red Sox are 25-17 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .442, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Royals are 15-26 on the road. Kansas City has hit 78 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-6. Yacksel Rios earned his second victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI for Boston. Jake Brentz registered his first loss for Kansas City.