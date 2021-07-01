MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -3304, Royals +1150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Red Sox are 26-17 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .330.

The Royals are 15-27 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .355.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Martin Perez notched his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Mike Minor took his sixth loss for Kansas City.