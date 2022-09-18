MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox take on the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (58-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-75, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-12, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -201, Royals +167; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston is 70-75 overall and 36-37 in home games. The Red Sox have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .407.

Kansas City is 58-87 overall and 24-46 in road games. The Royals are 43-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Royals are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs while slugging .523. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 74 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Drew Waters: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)