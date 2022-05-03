How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (15-9, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-14, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.77 ERA, .93 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series.

Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has an 8-5 record in home games and a 15-9 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has seven doubles and three home runs for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-18 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with six home runs while slugging .721. Taylor Ward is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)