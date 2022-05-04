MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox play the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (15-10, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, .54 ERA, .78 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston is 4-4 at home and 10-14 overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .231.

Los Angeles has a 15-10 record overall and an 8-5 record in home games. The Angels are 12-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with four home runs while slugging .485. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-35 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with six home runs while slugging .694. Taylor Ward is 14-for-37 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .221 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)