MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (16-10, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -150, Red Sox +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Boston is 10-15 overall and 4-5 in home games. The Red Sox are 8-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record overall and an 8-5 record in home games. The Angels have hit 32 total home runs to lead the AL.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .359 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Rafael Devers is 13-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)