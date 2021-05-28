How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Philadelphia.

Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .71 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (2-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts).

The Red Sox are 14-13 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .445, the best mark in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Marlins are 12-14 in road games. Miami has hit 44 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.