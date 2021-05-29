How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins
- When: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN
- Stream: Watch with
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
Boston and Miami will meet on Saturday. Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 51 strikeouts).
The Red Sox are 15-13 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .446, good for first in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.
The Marlins are 12-15 in road games. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .294, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .343.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Martin Perez earned his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Cody Poteet registered his first loss for Miami.
