How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins

When: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 strikeouts).

The Red Sox are 16-13 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .328.

The Marlins are 12-16 on the road. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the team with an OBP of .341.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Nathan Eovaldi secured his sixth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Trevor Rogers took his third loss for Miami.