How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

The game is a make-up of a May 30th rainout. Nick Pivetta will start for Boston, while Pablo Lopez will pitch for the Marlins. The Red Sox are lead by Rafael Devers, while the Marlins are by Jesus Aguilar.