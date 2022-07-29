How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox start 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (55-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-50, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-3, 3.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-2, 10.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Red Sox +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Boston has a 25-25 record at home and a 50-50 record overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

Milwaukee has a 55-44 record overall and a 29-24 record on the road. The Brewers have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 8.30 ERA, outscored by 55 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)