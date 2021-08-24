How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -233, Twins +195; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 39-25 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Twins are 24-37 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Luis Arraez leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Alex Colome notched his first victory and Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBI for Minnesota. Adam Ottavino took his first loss for Boston.