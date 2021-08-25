 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -175, Twins +150; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will square off on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 40-25 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .566.

The Twins are 24-38 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .426 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-9. Josh Taylor recorded his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Boston. Griffin Jax registered his second loss for Minnesota.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

