How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (2-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Twins scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.1.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)