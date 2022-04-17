MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins Sunday

Minnesota Twins (2-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (4-4)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Twins -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox pitching staff had a collective 4.26 ERA last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Twins slugged .423 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)