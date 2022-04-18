 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4)

Boston; Monday, 11:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0); Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -141, Twins +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

