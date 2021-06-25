 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox +112, Yankees -130; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston’s Martinez puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Red Sox are 18-10 against AL East opponents. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .321.

The Yankees have gone 17-21 against division opponents. New York has hit 98 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Aaron Judge leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Barnes recorded his second victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Boston. Luis Cessa registered his first loss for New York.

