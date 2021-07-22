MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -120, Yankees +103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 28-19 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .445 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .576.

The Yankees are 23-21 in road games. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by DJ LeMahieu with a mark of .350.

The Yankees won the last meeting 9-1. Jameson Taillon recorded his fifth victory and Ryan LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Martin Perez took his sixth loss for Boston.