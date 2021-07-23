How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and WPIX (The CW affiliate in NY), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN / WPIX

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV, while Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The game is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA, .94 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -107, Yankees -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to face the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 29-19 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 24, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 23-22 on the road. New York has slugged .396 this season. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .467.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Matt Barnes notched his fifth victory and Kike Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Boston. Brooks Kriske registered his first loss for New York.