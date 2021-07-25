 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, NESN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of the New York and Boston-areas, you can watch the game on TBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -140, Yankees +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .586.

The Yankees are 24-23 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Giancarlo Stanton with a mark of .351.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jameson Taillon earned his sixth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for New York. Adam Ottavino registered his third loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, NESN, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.