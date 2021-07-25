How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, NESN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of the New York and Boston-areas, you can watch the game on TBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -140, Yankees +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .586.

The Yankees are 24-23 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Giancarlo Stanton with a mark of .351.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jameson Taillon earned his sixth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for New York. Adam Ottavino registered his third loss for Boston.