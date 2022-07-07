How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Kiner-Falefa leads Yankees against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (59-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-37, second in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Red Sox +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox after Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Boston is 45-37 overall and 21-18 at home. The Red Sox are 35-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 25-14 in road games and 59-23 overall. The Yankees are 21-12 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 21 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .314 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-37 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .287 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 30 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)