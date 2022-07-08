How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be games produced by YES, but won’t be simulcast on local TV like PIX11 as in past seasons.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host New York Yankees, look to break home slide

New York Yankees (60-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-38, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44 ERA, .95 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -145, Red Sox +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the New York Yankees.

Boston has a 21-19 record in home games and a 45-38 record overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

New York is 60-23 overall and 26-14 in road games. The Yankees have gone 30-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Trevor Story is 7-for-33 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 13 doubles, 30 home runs and 64 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 7-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha: day-to-day (arm), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Judge: day-to-day (lower body), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)