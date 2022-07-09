MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, New York, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream oston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this oston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Refsnyder leads Red Sox against the Yankees after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-39, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees after Rob Refsnyder had four hits against the Yankees on Friday.

Boston has gone 21-20 in home games and 45-39 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .260, the highest team batting average in the AL.

New York is 27-14 on the road and 61-23 overall. The Yankees are 36-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .327 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 51 RBI. Franchy Cordero is 12-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 13 doubles and 30 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-32 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (back), Connor Seabold: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)