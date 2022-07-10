How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Yankees face the Red Sox with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (61-24, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-39, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox leading the series 2-1.

Boston is 46-39 overall and 22-20 at home. The Red Sox have gone 21-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 61-24 record overall and a 27-15 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 144 total home runs to lead the AL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles and six home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 7-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 14 doubles and 30 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-37 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)